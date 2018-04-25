Spring Wildflower Walk Scheduled

It seems like spring might finally be here, and the Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to help you enjoy it! They will be sponsoring a Spring Wildflower Walk at Pilot Knob State Park on Saturday, May 12th, beginning at 10:00 AM. The leisurely walk will start at the main shelterhouse and will last about 60 minutes.

During the walk, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will identify the Spring wildflowers blooming along the trail and will tell interesting facts about each one. Since spring is arriving a little late this year, it’s difficult to predict which flowers will be blooming on May 12th. But some possible candidates are trilliums, trout lilies, hepaticas, and bloodroots, among others.

The walk will be free and open to the public and there is no need to register ahead of time. In case of inclement weather, the walk will have to be postponed or canceled and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com) and on the WCCB Facebook page and WCCB Twitter feed. For questions about the Spring Wildflower Walk, you can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.