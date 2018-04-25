Kelsey Koch is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for April 25, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK APRIL 25 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Forest City High School. Kelsey Koch helped the Indian Girls track team to the Winterset Husky track title last Thursday, qualifying for the Drake Relays in the process. Kelsey won the Long Jump, finished 2nd in the 100 hurdles, and ran legs on the winning Shuttle Hurdle and 4×400 relays. Koch qualified for Drake in the 100 hurdles Friday morning. Congratulations to Forest City junior Kelsey Koch, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Brandon Finch, Forest City Boys Track and Field; Grady Hovenga, Forest City Boys Track and Field;