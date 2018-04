Gilbert L. Williamson, 78, of Dows, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Visitation for Gilbert Williamson will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street in Dows.

