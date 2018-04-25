Forest City and Garner Police Team Up on an Area Drug Bust

April 25, 2018

Forest City and Garner Police Team Up on an Area Drug Bust

On April 17th, officers from the Forest City Police Department, with the assistance of the Garner Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol, executed a search warrant at 620 Grove Avenue in Garner.

Cory Duryee of Garner was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, Sale and Manufacture on Public Property which is a Class D Felony, Drug Tax Stamp Violations which is a Class D Felony, and possession of Drug Paraphernalia which is a simple misdemeanor.

During the search, police found approximately 13 pounds of marijuana and approximately 1 pound of marijuana dabs and wax.

Duryee was transported to the Winnebago County Jail and then later released on bond.