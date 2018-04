At Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry hearing on The State of Rural America, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) questioned U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue on the agency’s efforts to protect the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and the 88,000 farms across Iowa and 50,000 jobs tied to the renewable fuels industry.