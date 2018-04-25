Diamond and Silk UNCENSORED: Duo Accepts Steve King’s Invitation to Testify

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Judiciary Committee and a conservative user of both Twitter and Facebook, released the following statement announcing that Diamond and Silk, two prominent social media political commentators, have accepted an invitation to testify before Congress on Thursday, April 26. The pair, whose support for Donald Trump has been a fixture of their political commentary, was recently censored on Facebook after Facebook inexplicably deemed their popular commentary to be “unsafe to the community.” Diamond and Silk have a following of over 1.6 million people on Facebook, and were invited at Congressman King’s request to testify at the upcoming Judiciary Committee hearing examining “Filtering Practices of Social Media Platforms.” King has been pushing the Judiciary Committee to schedule a hearing on this topic since last fall.

“Diamond and Silk are a great American success story, and many consider this pro-Trump pair’s Facebook censorship to be ‘Exhibit A’ in the argument that social media platforms frequently filter out conservative viewpoints,” said King. “Diamond and Silk’s commentaries are not unsafe, and Facebook’s suggestion that they are is so ridiculous it strikes many as a pretext used to target Diamond and Silk’s mainstream beliefs. Facebook’s unjustifiable action shows that if anyone should feel ‘unsafe’ on social media, it is those who wish to express conservative political beliefs that run contrary to those of the liberal, social-justice activists that work behind the scenes at Facebook, Google, and Twitter.”

Also testifying at the hearing will be Representative Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). Blackburn is a pro-life conservative who recently had a political advertisement touting her efforts to stop Planned Parenthood’s sale of baby body parts blocked by Twitter. Representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter have also been invited to appear.