Area Farmers Are Still Waiting for Good Planting Conditions

The USDA weekly report says there were only one-and-a-half days last week that were suitable for any type of fieldwork. Below normal temperatures and snow here in the northern part of the state kept farmers from even thinking about doing much of any planting prep in the fields. What was heavy snow cover in the form of a foot in some locations, has now become large ponds and even shallow lakes. Farmers in the area are waiting for the fields to dry out and for soil temperatures to rise high enough for good productivity. At last report, soil temperatures were 35 degrees or slightly higher in some locations in the area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain for Thursday and into Thursday night, but the weather pattern will remain dry through Tuesday of next week giving the soil a chance to warm up and farmers the opportunity to at least prep the soil for planting.

The five-year average shows farmers normally have 11 percent of the corn planted by April 22nd, and this year there hasn’t been any seed put in the ground. Farmers still need some extended warm weather to raise the soil temperatures and dry out the wet areas before the planting can get underway.