A Sign of Spring. Area Campgrounds Are Opening

Finally, Spring is here and the Winnebago County Conservation Board will open their two county campgrounds, at Thorpe and Dahle Parks, on Friday, May 4th! On that day, the electricity and water will be turned on and tables and fire rings set out. Both parks also have pit toilets.

Camping rates at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, will remain $12/night for the electrical/water sites and $8/night for the two primitive, tent-only, sites. Dahle Park rates for 2018 are still only $5/night for all sites. Dahle Park is located four miles northwest of Lake Mills. Each park has self-registration and no campsite reservations are taken; each site is available only on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a maximum stay of 14 days at each campground.

For more information on either Thorpe Park or Dahle Park, you can visit the new Winnebago County Conservation Board web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or you can contact the Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.