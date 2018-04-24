Winnebago Supervisors To Hold a Short Agenda Meeting

The Winnebago Supervisors may barely be able to sit down before the meeting adjourns today. They will meet beginning at 9am by first hearing from Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders on needed repairs and road projects. Quickly following that will be the possible approval of a utility accommodation permit for routine maintenance by Alliant Energy in the Norway Township.

The Auditors Office will discuss any pending drainage matters before the board addresses an insurance add on to the employee benefit program.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Office of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.