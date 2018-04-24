While Local Counties Wrangle Over Mental Health Programs, Reynolds Signs Action to Help Children

With the current turmoil locally involving whether area counties want to secede from the current 22 county-wide County Social Services program, now comes word that Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order creating a new state “children’s mental health board.”

The governor is asking the group to make its recommendations by the end of the year. Advocates like Peggy Huppert of the National Alliance on Mental Illness say services for children diagnosed with mental illness or who are suicidal are woefully inadequate in Iowa.

Mary Neubauer of Clive began lobbying for improvements in Iowa’s mental health care system seven months ago, shortly after her 18-year-old son, Sergei, took his own life.

The governor signed a bill earlier this year that addressed gaps in the mental health care system for adults. Reynolds says finding solutions to the system for helping children with a mental health diagnosis or who are in crisis is a priority and she plans to appoint the members of this new state board as soon as possible.

Local county governments have become disenchanted with the current 22 county district that many at the county level say, leans toward serving the interests of metropolitan areas and not so much the rural counties. Late last year, discussion amongst the area counties to create a new district ran into a financial issue and legal questions at the state level whether the counties could form their own district to better serve their people. Discussions remain ongoing as the disgruntled counties look for satisfactory options.