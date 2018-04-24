Tree Town Festival Gears Up for Memorial Day Weekend

The Tree Town Festival is coming up on Memorial Day weekend in Forest City. Tickets, camping sites, and parking passes are still available by going to TreeTownFestival.org.

Lex Peterson with the Tree Town Festival says that this year, the line up has something for everyone.

However, Those artists are not the only ones appearing at the concert this year. There are also the established acts of the country music world performing.

Tickets are still available as are camping sites for the big four day concert series in Forest City