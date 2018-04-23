Worth County To Hold a Light Agenda Today

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will have a light agenda to deal with today. They will first hear from the County Engineer Richard Brumm on the condition of secondary roads in the county. With the recent melt off of the heavy snows, roads may have developed problems which Brumm will address.

Drainage will be another matter as the board hears about repairs to Drainage District #23, specifically the Thad Evans property. The board will also discuss repairs and clean outs to Drainage Districts 7, 8, 18, 23, and 68. Discussion may also be centered on Drainage District 21 West Main.

The board will hear from Chris Maiers on the Waster Water / Water Treatment Facility and Teresa Nicholson of Winn-Worth Betco.

The meeting will take place at the Worth County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.