Tribute Towers Memorial Coming to Britt This Week

The Tribute Towers Memorial is a national memorial unlike any other, and honors the brave men and women who have fought and died for our country during the post 9/11 era. The memorial is unique in that it features both military and personal photos. Much like the Vietnam Wall replica, the memorial travels nationally and was unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the fall of 2017. Its legacy will be that these men and women are remembered and their names spoken.

This will be the first time the Tribute Towers Memorial will be on display in Iowa, and Britt American Legion Post 315 & Britt VFW Dean Welsh 4370 are working to plan a weekend long celebration honoring all our veterans. More information to come as we get closer to the date.

Thursday, April 26th at approximately 12:00 pm – the memorial will arrive in Britt with a motorcycle escort, and driven by a Gold Star Family. After set-up, the memorial will be on display 24 hours a day until 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 29th.

Saturday, April 28th at 11:00 am will be a memorial ceremony with dignitaries and a Gold Star Dad. Country music artist Rockie Lynne will be perform a song before and after the ceremony and will be hosting a free concert paying tribute to our veterans shortly after the ceremony concludes (around noon).

Jerry Christensen has been working diligently to bring this memorial to North Iowa, and has been raising funds to cover the cost. Donations are still needed, and can be sent to Britt American Legion Post 315, c/o Jerry Christensen, 153 2nd Street NW, Britt, Iowa.