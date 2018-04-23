Hancock County Board to Consider Reclassifications

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by hearing from the Assistant to the County Engineer Shaun Hackman on a Resolution for the establishment of a 5 ton embargo on bridges. He will also highlight the 2018 Right of Way Acquisition Policy.

The board will also open bids for the mowing of the lawn at the former Duncan Heights property.

The board will then hear from Kent Rode of Bolton and Menk concerning joint Drainage District 37-39. The board will join the Winnebago Board discussing the possible annexation of the lands not specified in the district as part of it. Both boards will agree on a time and date for a hearing on the annexation report. The boards will also look at a commissioners report on the reclassification of the district. This will prompt the need to set a date and time for a public hearing on the report to allow the public to voice their opinion on the issue.

Rode will then ask the Hancock County Board to consider directing the engineer to prepare a change order for tree removal at a private crossing in Drainage District 3 and 4 Lateral 8. This may lead to the board approving the installation of a private crossing culvert at the same location.

The board will meet at the Hancock County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room in the morning, then will adjourn to the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse at 2pm for a critical meeting with other counties in the area who may be looking to leave the 22 county mental health group known as County Social Services. It is expected that Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and others may join the meeting to discuss what steps are needed next.