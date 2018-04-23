Edward Michael Putney, 67, of Forest City died Friday, April 20, 2018 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the St. James Catholic Church.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, April 28, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Paul Lippstock officiating. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the ceremony in the church hall.

Inurnment of the cremains will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Edward Putney memorial fund in care of the family, a scholarship will be established for future graduates.

