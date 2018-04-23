Edward Michael Putney

April 23, 2018 Ann Finer Community, Obituaries Comments Off on Edward Michael Putney

Edward Michael Putney, 67, of Forest City died Friday, April 20, 2018 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the St. James Catholic Church.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, April 28, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Paul Lippstock officiating.  Refreshments and fellowship will follow the ceremony in the church hall.

Inurnment of the cremains will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Edward Putney memorial fund in care of the family, a scholarship will be established for future graduates.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com