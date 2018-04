David H. Thompson of Buffalo Center died Friday, April 20, 2018 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, at the age of 63.

Funeral service for David H. Thompson will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel in Forest City.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center will be handling services.