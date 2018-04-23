Area Farmers are Urged to Save their Data in the ISCD

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encouraged eligible farmers and apiarists to register or re-save their data in the Iowa Sensitive Crop Directory for the 2018 growing season. Two new mobile apps have been released to make it easier for members to access and input data.

“Iowa partnered with FieldWatch just last year to update and improve our state’s Sensitive Crop Directory and have been pleased by the positive response from applicators as well as specialty crop farmers and beekeepers. Hopefully these new apps will make the directory even more user friendly for everyone,” Naig said.

The FieldCheck app is designed to give applicators more functionality from their mobile device and while in the field.

The BeeCheck app is specifically for beekeepers and will provide the same functionality as the online platform, but will make changing the entered location of beehives easier and faster for the beekeepers. Ease of use is key in the ability of producers and beekeepers to maintain current data in the FieldWatch system.

Both apps are available free of charge on Android and iOS and by found by searching for Field Check or BeeCheck in the app store.

FieldWatch, Inc. launched the two new mobile apps earlier this month. FieldWatch is a non-profit company that helps applicators, growers of specialty crops and beekeepers communicate about the locations of crops and hives to improve stewardship.

“As we prepare for another growing season, now is a great time for farmers raising pesticide sensitive crops and beekeepers to register their sites or make sure their information is up to date,” Naig said.

Iowa had more than 1,500 producers of pesticide sensitive crops that have registered 740 Iowa fields covering almost 33,000 acres in 2017. Apiarists in the state registered over 1,700 apiaries containing over 11,000 beehives.

Of the 14 states that participated in the FieldWatch program in 2017, Iowa ranked number one in listed beehives, second in apiaries, third in the number of registered producers, and fourth in the number of registered fields. Pesticide applicators have also embraced the registry. The 513 registered applicators in Iowa was first among the participating states in this category in 2017.

Apiary sites, half an acre or larger commercial vineyards, orchards, fruit and vegetable grow sites, nursery and Christmas tree production sites, and certified organic crops are included in the registry.

Once registered, producers can log in any time and edit contact and site information. The Iowa Sensitive Crops Registry, and links to the FieldWatch login page can be found at http://www.iowaagriculture.gov/Horticulture_and_FarmersMarkets/sensitiveCropDirectory.asp . Questions can also be directed to IDALS State Horticulturist, Paul Ovrom, at paul.ovrom@iowaagriculture.gov or 515-242-6239.