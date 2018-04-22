SUNDAY TALK: Upmeyer on Investing in Iowans’ Priorities

After another snowy week in North Iowa, I am hopeful that we can finally leave the cold winter weather behind us for good. It’s nearly May! I think we will all be excited when springtime finally arrives.

We have reached the 100th day of the legislative session, but there is still important work that needs to be done before we can adjourn for the year.

This week, the House released budget targets for the 2019 Fiscal Year (FY19), which begins July 1. The budget plan offered by the House makes investments in the key priorities of Iowans, while doing so in a responsible way. The Senate also released budget targets and we are very close in agreement.

Some of the highlights of our plan include:

All-time record high investment in K-12 education totaling $3.2 billion

Funding to implement the Future Ready Iowa Act which will help us build and develop a skilled workforce

Resources for the mental health reforms that we passed earlier this session

Additional investment in our state’s community colleges and Regent universities

Additionally, our budget fully repays the state’s Cash Reserve Account and does not reduce the property tax backfill to local governments.

This plan also accounts for the House tax reform plan while investing in key budget priorities and leaves a healthy ending balance at the end of the fiscal year.

We continue to work closely with the Governor and the Senate to find agreement on budget and tax issues as we head towards adjournment. I am confident that we will be able to come together on a responsible FY19 budget that funds Iowans’ priorities while also delivering tax relief to hard-working middle class families.

We are nearing the end of session, but please feel free to reach out to share your thoughts as we wrap up our work in Des Moines. As always, you can reach me by email at Linda.Upmeyer@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at (515) 281-3521.