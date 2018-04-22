SUNDAY TALK: Gassman on State Tax Reform

Tax Reform and Budget:

We are at a cross roads coming to an agreement with the Iowa Senate on tax reform and the budget. The House does not agree with the Senate’s tax reform and the budget they have decided on and vice versa. In this case if we do not come to a decision by the end of this week we typically will all go home and be on call for when an agreement has been made. This could go until June 30, 2018 and still be within the time frame allowed. I do not expect that it will take that long, but in order to come to a fair agreement it may take some time.

Committee

We had a committee meeting in the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee on April 16, 2018 regarding LSB5029. This committee allocates money to different economic development motives such as the Department of Cultural Affairs, Economic Development Authority, Iowa Finance Authority, Public Employment Relations Board, Department of Workforce Development, and Board of Regents. The meeting held was with House members solely and the vote came to 5 ayes – 4 nays. The budget developed in this committee can be found at: HSB692. Some of the funds in the Economic Development budget were rearranged so that more money could be allocated to apprenticeship programs, summer youth work projects, and Future Ready Iowa. I am happy with the way this budget turned out and believe that the appropriations we have set mirrors our definition of government.

Bills Passed:

HF619/SF2389:

The DNR Dynamic Park Camping and Rental Fee Pricing bill was passed out of both the Iowa House and Senate. This bill allows the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to shift the way it establishes camping and rental fees at state parks and recreational areas to a dynamic manner so that the DNR can increase/decrease/promotional package plan to fees. The fees must be reasonably competitive with fees established in other public parks and private parks, and provide similar privileges within 60 miles of the park/recreation area.

Students Visited the Capitol:

I had the privilege of meeting students and faculty from Bishop Garrigan at the Capitol last week. They were mostly juniors and expressed their interests following high school including nursing and aerospace engineering. In our conversation I wanted to remind them to look at the advantages of community colleges as they offer several advantages with a lower price than a state school. Many of the students mentioned that they are thinking of taking the community college route and that many of them have had the opportunity to take college credit courses in their high school.