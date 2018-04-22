Forest City Council Addresses a Number of Issues

Beth Bileyu from the Forest City Economic Development met with the Forest City Council this week to discuss the Industrial Marketing Plan. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the FCED has a multitude of irons in the fire.

Ruiter says a number of Boys Scouts attended this past week’s meeting to address the upcoming City Wide Clean Up Day.

Ruiter says there was discussion this past week regarding the budget amendments for Fiscal Year 2018.

Those who have ever wondered where all the snow goes from the city streets from recent heavy snow storms can wonder no longer.