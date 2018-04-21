Saturday Morning Ag Wrap

Cattle on Feed

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 740,000 head on April 1, 2018, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was up 1 percent from March 1, 2018 and up 10 percent from April 1, 2017. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 570,000 head on feed, down 3 percent from last month and down 7 percent from last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,310,000 head, down 5,000 head from last month but up 2 percent from last year.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during March totaled 107,000 head, a decrease of 9 percent from last month and down 8 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 38,000 head, down 16 percent from last month and down 46 percent from last year. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 145,000 head, down 11 percent from last month and down 22 percent from last year.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during March totaled 93,000 head, down 12 percent from last month but unchanged from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 51,000 head, up 34 percent from last month but down 9 percent from last year. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 144,000 head, unchanged from last month but down 3 percent from last year. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 6,000 head.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on April 1, 2018. The inventory was 7 percent above April 1, 2017. This is the second highest April 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. The inventory included 7.54 million steers and steer calves, up 4 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 64 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.19 million head, up 14 percent from 2017.

Placements in feedlots during March totaled 1.92 million head, 9 percent below 2017. Net placements were 1.85 million head. During March, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 315,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 285,000 head, 700799 pounds were 530,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 531,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 185,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 75,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during March totaled 1.84 million head, 4 percent below 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 67,000 head during March, 20 percent above 2017.

Milk Production

Milk production in Iowa during March 2018 totaled 450 million pounds, up 2 percent from the previous March according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Milk Production report. The average number of milk cows during March, at 220,000 head, was unchanged from last month but 4,000 more than last year. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,045 pounds, unchanged from last March.

Iowa Hay Estimates

ALFALFA HAY: The Northeast District was Iowa’s district with the largest alfalfa hay production in 2017 with 555,000 tons according to estimates released by the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. The South Central District was second with 465,000 tons.

Dubuque led all published counties in alfalfa hay production with 109,000 tons produced. Allamakee, Winneshiek, Jackson, and Clayton rounded out the top five.

Lyon led all published counties with an average yield of 5.20 tons per acre. Monona, Delaware, Hancock, Clinton, and Mitchell all also averaged 4.50 tons per acre or better.

ALL OTHER HAY: The South Central District was Iowa’s district with the largest production of all other hay in 2017 with 261,600 tons. The Northeast District was second with 134,800 tons.

Appanoose led all published counties in all other hay production with 19,300 tons produced. Monroe, Davis, Wapello, and Van Buren were the other published counties producing at least 10,000 tons.

Hardin led all published counties with an average of 3.65 tons per acre. Scott, Palo Alto, Jackson, and Dickinson rounded out the top 5 with yields above 2.75 tons per acre.