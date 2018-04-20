Lehmann Continues to Push for a Strong Arts Program in Schools

The Iowa Alliance for Arts Education and School administrators of Iowa have selected Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann as the 2018 Iowa Fine Arts Administrator of the Year. He was recognized for his overall development of children and youth in the area of fine arts. For Lehmann, this is an important area of emphasis.

Lehmann is a constant advocate to try and bring a balance between sports and the arts as activities that all students can participate in. To do so, he and the district have lobby for additional educational dollars to fund the arts, an area that is continually being disregarded in funding dollars.

Lehmann will receive his award at a May ceremony with Governor Reynolds and seven additional Administrators of the Year for their contributions to educational leadership in Iowa.