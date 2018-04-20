Doris M. Shear, 94, of Garner and formerly of Kanawha, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services for Doris Shear will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 1:30 PM at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastors Geoffrey and Char White officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

