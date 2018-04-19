Warriors Softball Will Not Play a Home Game

Snow once again has beaten the Waldorf softball team. Still waiting to make their home debut this season, a mid-week snow storm has forced the Warriors back on the road this coming weekend. The three-way North Star Athletic Association series between the Warriors, Presentation and Valley City State moves to Aberdeen, South Dakota, with the Saints playing host.

Waldorf (6-26 overall, 6-12 NSAA) will play Valley City State on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., then take on host Presentation at 11 a.m. on Sunday in another doubleheader. The weekend was slated to be the home finale for the Warriors, who will play at Dordt College on Tuesday, then close out the regular season at Bellevue on April 28-29.