Marjorie R. Finn, 90, of Garner died Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 23rd at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 P.M., Sunday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marjorie Finn Memorial Fund.

Marjorie Ruth Finn, the daughter of Henry and Emma (Schultz) Greiman, was born July 9, 1927 on a farm southwest of Garner. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Reformed Church. Marj attended the rural schools of Liberty Township and graduated from Garner High School in 1945. After high school, she moved to Omaha and attended business school. She worked at Mutual of Omaha and Federated Insurance companies in Omaha. On November 24, 1947 she was married to Harold R. Smallfoot in Omaha. They moved to Garner where they farmed and raised their six children. On June 8, 1973 she was married to Clair Finn at Zion United Church of Christ in Garner. They lived on a farm east of Garner and together had 13 children. Marj worked at Concord Manor and Mercy Hospital in Mason City in the physical therapy department until her retirement in 1992. After Clair passed away in 1994, Marj continued to live on the farm until moving into Garner in 2006. She enjoyed her family, gardening, horseback riding, flowers, traveling and her church. She was commonly known as everybody’s mom and grandma.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner, Zion Women’s Fellowship and Progressive Club.

Marj is survived by her children, Landry (Candace) Smallfoot of Spokane, WA, Holly Rasmussen of Garner, Lambert Smallfoot (significant other, Leslie Way) of Des Moines, Dawn Smallfoot (significant other, James Tubbesing) of Garner, Gail Kuhlman of Garner, Jeanne (Larry) Bonde of Iowa City, Thomas Finn of Marshalltown, Barbara Riedel of Belmond, Colleen (Allen) Osborne of Dows, Dr. John Finn (Lyla Mulloth) of Carmel Valley, CA and Daniel (Sara) Finn of Slater; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Carrie Greiman of Garner and Peg Halverson of Belmond; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair; daughters, Christine Smallfoot and Kathryn Kenyon; daughter-in-law, Jenny Finn; son-in-law, David Riedel; and brothers, Ronald, Bernard and Richard Greiman.