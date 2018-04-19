LifeServe Saves Lives in Your Community

Did you know LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood to more than 120 local hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota? Thus your donation with LifeServe could help save your neighbor, a friend, family member or a stranger in your community!

LifeServe Blood Center, the Summit House Assisted Living and Hancock County Health System are all about “Saving Local Lives.” From 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, May 16, you can make a difference by giving blood at the Summit House activity room, located at 600 1st Street NW in Britt.

All donors will receive a special gift for helping save lives locally. Donors will need to bring with you a valid form of identification, such as your donor ID card or driver’s license.

Schedule your lifesaving appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or contact Sandy Baade at 641-843-3333. The blood drive is sponsored by LifeServe Blood Center, Summit House Assisted Living and Hancock County Health System.