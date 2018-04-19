Larry E. Lawson, 66, of Lake Mills, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at his home under hospice care surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, April 23, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 9, Forest City, IA 50436 with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436 and will also continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Interment will be in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Larry Lawson memorial fund in care of the family.

