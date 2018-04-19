King’s Best Vote: Ending the Tax Code as We’ve Known It

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Small Business Committee, released the following statement in recognition of Tax Day, the April 15th date by which Americans must file their federal income taxes. This year, because the 15th fell on a Sunday, Tax Day fell on Tuesday, April 17.

“The best vote I have cast in Congress was my vote in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law this year by President Trump,” said King. “This vote ended the tax code as Americans have known it, and replaced it with one that has set the stage for an explosive economic expansion that will place us firmly on the road to Making America Great Again. Because we have enacted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, today is the last Tax Day that Americans will have to deal with the outdated provisions of a 30 year old code that no longer met our needs. ”

“When he came to Iowa in March, Vice President Pence told Iowans that their families could expect to see an increase in their paychecks of $4,100 due to the new law. Already, companies throughout Siouxland, such as Tyson, Wells Fargo, and AT&T, have provided thousands of their employees with large bonuses directly attributable to the enactment of the bill. In addition to lowering individual tax rates, providing Death Tax relief, and increasing the size of many popular deductions, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act even repealed the unpopular ObamaCare Individual Mandate, a penalty that fell disproportionately on those earning less than $50,000/yr. Repealing this mandate is a key step in furtherance of my goal of eliminating ObamaCare as if it had never been enacted.”