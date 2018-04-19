King Tells Iowa RFA: “I Want Ethanol Sold To, Through, and Beyond the E15 Blend.”

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after meeting today with members of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. During their meeting, Congressman King re-affirmed his strong support for biofuels, telling participants that he wants to see ethanol sold in blends that go “to, through, and beyond” the E15 mix. Other items discussed today included Congressman King’s concerns about the EPA’s questionable use of waivers to undercut the RFS standard, and the importance of allowing market forces to more accurately determine the price of RINS.

“It was a pleasure meeting with members of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association to discuss our shared interests in supporting the RFS and in advancing the growth of biofuels like ethanol,” said King. “There’s never anything less than E10 in my personal vehicle, and that’s been true for at least a generation. I support President Trump’s recent suggestion that E15 should be sold year-round, but I want more than that. I want ethanol sold to, through, and beyond the E15 blend. The market is ready for higher blends like E30, E50, and E85, and we should be aggressively promoting their use.”