Iowa Students Plan to Join US Gun Violence Walkout

Students at several high schools across Iowa plan to join Friday’s national walkout to protest gun violence and seek safer schools.

The event marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High shooting in Colorado. Many of the Iowa teens were on break last month and couldn’t join national walkouts.

In Des Moines, East High School students plan to start their demonstration with speeches outside school around 10:30 a.m. and then walk over to the Capitol to talk to lawmakers about their stances on guns.

Students in Johnston, Pella, Urbandale, Waukee and West Des Moines have said they’ll be leaving their classrooms Friday, too.