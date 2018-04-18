Winter Storm Warning Lifted as Area Digs Out

The winter storm that rolled through the area has now moved on to the east leaving in its wake 8 inches of new snow in the Forest City area. Nine inches fell to the north in Lake Mills while areas like Britt received between 7 and 8 inches of new snow. About 7 fell in the Belmond area during the day.

Road crews battled the near white out conditions as they tried to clear snow covered roads and highways. Several remained snow covered until the snow began to taper off around 4pm. City crews in Forest City worked to free up main roads and issued a Major Snow Event which forces residents to keep vehicles off of the roads until the snowplows were able to clear them. By 6pm, crews had cleared almost all streets, but there is still work to be done. Final cleanup will take place early Thursday morning.

Several other cities in the area cited emergency snow ordinances in order to accommodate snowplows cleaning the streets. Road work will continue into Thursday morning as crews try to put the finishing touches on the snow push.

Winter storm #25 for the season may be one of the last of this magnitude. Warmer temperatures are forecast to move into the area after tonight. Forecasters are hinting at mid 60’s for highs over the weekend which is welcome news for many area residents. Area schools have been hard pressed to hold outdoor athletic events. Some schools have only participated in one track meet and golfers have yet to see any competition this year. Waldorf University has held a handful of home games in both baseball and softball, most of those being in sub 40 degree temperatures.

Already at the KIOW Studios, nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen for the season which is one of the highest on record and much of that came in the last four storms to hit Forest City. Those four storms have come in the last 30 days with winter storm #24 leaving as much as 10 inches over the weekend.

With the passing of the storm today around 7pm, the National Weather Service has lifted the Winter Storm Warning which was supposed to continue until 1am. A Winter Weather Advisory still remains in effect for Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties until 1am.

Many area school districts will be going on a two hour delay for Thursday. For a complete list of these schools, click on the Delays and Cancellations tab at the top of the page.