Winter Storm Roars Through the Area

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warning for the area as a heavy snow storm is hitting with present accumulations of near 3 inches in some locations. Already traffic on highways and on city streets is becoming hazardous. All highways in the area are reported to be snow covered. Plows are working to try and clear them, but at the rate the snow is falling, the plowed areas quickly become snow covered.

At 10am, radar is indicating that the snow will continue into this afternoon as a strong low pressure system over Missouri is channeling moisture over the area feeding the snow storm.



Iowa DOT reports that Highway 69 south of Garner remains snow covered with some blowing and drifting snow. There are white out conditions with visibility near a quarter mile.

Conditions improve slightly near Clear Lake, but Highway 18 remains partially to mostly covered. The interchange onto I-35 remains hazardous according to reports.

Further up the interstate at the Forest City/Manly exit, the highway is barely able to keep one lane clear in either direction. Iowa DOT continually are working to maintain the one lane for any traffic that may be on the road. Officials stress that travel is not recommended and can be very dangerous.

White out conditions are also being reported in the Belmond area on Highway 69. Crews have cleared one lane either way. but the rate of the snowfall may quickly cover these areas up. Snow is expected to continue to fall until mid afternoon in Belmond and surrounding communities.

Roads leading to Kanawha, Corwith, Lu Verne, Denhart, Stilson, Renwick, Hardy, and Livermore are also completely covered. Further south, Clarion, Goldfield, Holmes, Thor, and Humboldt are completely covered, but crews have been making progress on Highway 3. Snow is also expected to fall in these areas until mid afternoon.