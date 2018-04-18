Snow Storm Slowing Down Traffic

The 25th winter storm is moving through the area with a vengeance. It started as a thunderstorm with heavy snow in Clear Lake and Mason City. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued, but the storm quickly collapsed on itself and instability behind it is falling in the form of heavy wet snow.

Highway 9 in Buffalo C enter and in Thompson is completely covered at the moment. City crews are working to clear at least one lane while the Iowa DOT plows are tackling Highway 9.

The Lake Mills area is also inundated with heavy snow and cars are off in the ditch or stalled on the roadway. Iowa DOT crews are currently trying to clear this area where the highway is completely covered.

The Forest City area is not fairing much better either. City crews are spreading salt and plowing heavy traffic roads while the Iowa DOT Plows are hitting 69 Highway with salt and scarapping where possible. Near white out conditions exist in many locations around town and especially on the highway.

In the Britt area, roads are snow covered on both U. S. 18 and on city streets. Travel is not advised in this area and in the Crystal Lake and Woden areas either.