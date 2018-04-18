Ruth E. (Bell) Pringnitz-Marchand, 89 of Kanawha passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Ruth Pringnitz-Marchand will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha United Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Mark Heath officiating. Burial will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

