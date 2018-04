PREP OF THE WEEK APRIL 18 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a freshman at Forest City High School. Hannah Good helped the Forest City Track and Field team to the title at the Eddyville Rocket Relays last Thursday night. Good won the 800 meters in 2:36.75, as well as running legs in the winning 4×400 and 4×800 meter relays, as the Indians outdistanced Washington 96 to 93. Congratulations to Forest City freshman Hannah Good, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.