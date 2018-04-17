Hancock County sees Little Increase in Insurance Rates

While many employees are facing upwards of 18 percent increases in insurance premiums, those employed by Hancock County will see a much smaller hike. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors delivered the good news Monday regarding the county’s health, dental and vision rates for fiscal year 2018-2019. Supervisor Jerry Tlach talks about the rates.

The Hancock County Supervisors also signed the Hancock County Foundation Grant agreement for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department to receive grant money. The Hancock County Foundation was formed in 2005 to coordinate and provide philanthropic support for community betterment projects in Hancock County. The Hancock County Foundation makes grants to 501(c)(3) tax exempt organizations, 170(b) units of government and religious organizations for non-religious purposes to assist in fulfilling the Foundation’s mission to foster private giving, strengthen service providers and improve the conditions of Hancock County and its communities. Tlach tells more about the grant.