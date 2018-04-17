Friesz Joins Winnebago Industries as Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced that Katy Friesz has joined the Company as Sr. Manager, Corporate Responsibility & Executive Director, Winnebago Industries Foundation, effective April 16, 2018. Friesz will report directly to Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Stacy Bogart and will develop and manage an enterprise-wide strategy for corporate responsibility and community engagement programs which align with the Company’s values and business objectives. Responsibilities will include charitable giving and volunteerism where she will be instrumental in providing Winnebago Industries employees opportunities to serve their communities.

Friesz previously was the executive director of The Mosaic Company Foundation. There she collaborated with senior leadership to develop and govern global corporate and foundation community investment portfolios and budgets. Prior to The Mosaic Company, Katy held community affairs and communication roles at the Carlson Family Foundation, Ameriprise Financial, ADC Telecommunications, and The Toro Company.

“Katy will collaborate with Winnebago team members and leaders to strengthen and support the communities where our employees work, live and play,” said Bogart. “Her strong background and passion for employee volunteerism, community investment, and corporate responsibility, will be a valuable addition to Winnebago Industries as a whole.”

Friesz earned her BA in Journalism as well as her Masters of Public Policy from the University of Minnesota.