Forest City Superintendent Wins Arts Advocacy Award

Darwin Lehmann, Forest City Community School District superintendent, is the 2018 Iowa Fine Arts Administrator of the Year as selected by the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education and School Administrators of Iowa.

“I’m truly honored to be selected and accept the award on behalf of our students who inspire us, the staff and volunteers who encourage our youth, and our community members who generously support arts programming,” said Lehmann.

A May ceremony with the governor will recognize Lehmann and seven additional Administrators of the Year for their contributions to educational leadership in Iowa. He will also be recognized at the SAI Annual Conference in August.

“Mr. Lehmann has always clearly understood how important the fine arts are to the overall development of children and youth. He has used his enthusiasm to fuel opportunities, not only for the students of Forest City, but also for students in surrounding districts and communities. His vision of establishing a conference art and writing show, his careful selection of high-quality teachers and his ability to collaborate with multiple entities to build a new Fine Arts Center illustrate that he is a person who puts his passion into action. Mr. Lehmann is well deserving of the honor of Fine Arts Administrator of the Year,” expressed Roark Horn, SAI executive director.

Colleagues nominated Lehmann for this award, and its criteria are set by the Alliance. Applications must demonstrate how the nominee’s leadership contributes to the development of the arts in a school or district.

Lehmann became Forest City’s superintendent in 2007, and he has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Midland Lutheran College, a master’s in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and his specialist’s in educational leadership from Drake University.