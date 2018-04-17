Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Wednesday

The monthly meeting of the Buffalo Center City Council will take place on Wednesday beginning at 5pm. The council will hear form the citizens of Buffalo Center and it city employees in an open forum before beginning the agenda portion of the meeting.

The Parks committee will address the board in a report that addresses Ordinance 78 which repeals portable stops and Resolution 7-2018 which requires motorists to yield to pedestrians.

The Pool committee will address the council on summer employment.

The council will then address Resolution 7-2018 which sets a budget amendment hearing where the public can speak to the board about any concerns they may have with the amendment. The council will set a date and time for the hearing. The council will then discuss the possible acquisition of a new fire truck. Resolution 8-2018 sets a date and time for a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Fire Truck Acquisition Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principle amount not to exceed $210,000.

The council will meet in the Buffalo Center City Hall.