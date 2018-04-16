Wright County Board May Approve Loan Prepayments

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning with a short agenda. The board will first handle general business before holding a public forum at 9:10am. During the forum, the public and employees of the county are permitted to voice opinions or address the board that the county may need to address.

The board will then take up discussion on Resolution 2018-20 which provides for the prepayment of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes. These notes are funding for the urban renewal program that the county intends to go forward with that specifically involve the Eagle Grove area.

The board will also get an update on preliminary costs for the Wright County Industrial Park and possibly approve the Joint Drainage District assessments with Hamilton County.

The meeting will take place at 9am in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.