Worth County Board to Review Drainage Issues Today

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to essentially review drainage matters and look at the state of secondary roads. The board will first hear from County Engineer Richard Brumm on the state of the secondary roads in the county. With the new snowfall and recent thaw, Brumm may review any repairs to the roads or other issues.

The board will then turn its attention to drainage matters. The first may be the repair work needed to be done on the Thad Evans property in Drainage District 23. The board may opt to take action on the progress or table it for another meeting. Discussion will also center on Drainage Districts 7, 8, 18, and 68 where repair work and cleanouts are needed.

Finally, the board will hear about the progress on Drainage District 21 where repairs and cleanouts are needed.

The meeting will begin at 9am in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.