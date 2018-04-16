WInnebago Executives Attend White House Meeting

Winnebago Industries, Inc. executives attended a Tax Reform for American Workers Event at the White House. The event included remarks from President Donald Trump on the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by the United States Congress. Representing Winnebago Industries was President and CEO Michael Happe, Director, Corporate Relations Chad Reece, Operations Support Manager for Winnebago Towables Jason Gordon and Senior Lead Person in the motorhome plant Jessica Volk.

“As announced in our second quarter earnings release, Winnebago Industries has committed to passing on a portion of the tax reform savings to benefit our dedicated employees in the form of a bonus and other selective wage adjustments, making a donation to our foundation and accelerating facility improvements over the coming months, which will create better work environments,” said Mr. Happe. “We thank the White House for the invitation to attend this event and for allowing us to recognize Jessica Volk and Jason Gordon, who represent the tremendous efforts and dedication of our employee base.”