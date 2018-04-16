Ruth Whalen, 86, of Britt, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Ruth Whalen will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Ave NW, in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

