Della M. Hampe, 83, of Britt passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Memorial services for Della Hampe will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 23, 2018 at the Britt United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839