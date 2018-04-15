SUNDAY TALK: Gassman on the Legislatures Final Week

Final Full Week of Session:

This week marked the final full week of our 100 day session as our time expires on April 17, 2018. We have worked bipartisan throughout this 87th General Assembly to pass common sense legislation in mental health awareness, suicide prevention, education expansion, etc. In all of the general assembly’s I have served at the Iowa House in the 7th district, this assembly proved to be the most difficult in voting. We have done our best over the years to keep promises, fund all government programs, and maintain bipartisanship. I think the biggest step we need to make moving forward into the next general assembly is to define what government is and then to fund government accordingly. Basic government definitions to me off the top of my head would include the funding of education, community colleges, justice, and public safety; this is not a complete list. Next week we will be focusing mainly on budget bills to wrap up this legislative session.

Presiding Over the Iowa House of Representatives:

On Monday, April 9, 2018 I had the opportunity to preside over the Iowa House of Representatives. I gaveled us in for the day, introduced the pastor saying the daily prayer and the military personnel reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, announced bills to be read, and monitored Representatives who wished to make an introduction or announcement.

Bills Passed:

HF2480:

The Manufactured Housing Program bill creates a manufactured housing program fund within the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA). The IFA will use the fund to provide loans, linked deposits, guarantees, reserve funds, and other financial instruments to financial institutions that provide credit to individuals purchasing a manufactured home.

HF2481:

The SAVE Extension and Modifications bill passed out of the Iowa House of Representatives on April 10, 2018. The vote was 94 to 3 with 3 absent. The SAVE (Secure and Advanced Vision for Education) is a one cent sales tax on the same items that are taxed currently that can be used for school infrastructure and/or property tax relief. This is something I have been asked about many times over the last few years and I am sure a lot of schools are happy to see it extended to the year 2049. Not only will the money be used for school infrastructure, but for property tax abatement in high property tax areas. It will also be used for property tax abatement at the top of the school aid formula. The top 12.5% of the school aid formula was supposed to be financed by state aid, but most of it has been financed by property taxes since 1971. The SAVE money can be used for athletic facilities, but there will be restrictions on the process of using that money. For example, if a school district wants to use SAVE money for an athletic facility the voters may have to approve the use of that money being spent. With all of the current problems with school security, the SAVE money has been opened up to securing our schools. It also provides for a career academy fund that grants to school districts no more than $1 million per grant for career academy infrastructure, equipment, or both.

SJR2006:

The Constitutional Amendment: Line of Succession resolution allows the General Assembly to elect the Governor and Lieutenant Governor jointly if the situation ever arises when the assembly would need to elect the Governor. This amendment provides guidance for a situation in which the Governor and Lieutenant Governor are incapacitated and allows the Governor to appoint a Lieutenant Governor should the position be vacated. I believe that this is a good amendment to the Constitution as we have seen this happen in the last election cycle where President Trump appointed Governor Branstad as the Ambassador to China, which made the Lieutenant Governor position open.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve you in the 87th General Assembly at the Iowa House of Representatives for district 7. As this final week of our 100 day session comes to a close I welcome feedback for what we can work on in the future. Thank you.

Sincerely, Rep. Tedd Gassman