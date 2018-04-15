Sleep Clinic Coming to Britt Monday

The respiratory therapists at the Hancock County Health System are hosting a free sleep clinic beginning Monday and continuing until Friday. An Apnea Link is an in-home screening device to help aide providers to diagnose their patients with sleep apnea. A patient can sign up to take the machine home for an evening at no cost. However, due to the limited number of home Apnea Link devices, hospital officials want participants to call ahead and reserve the machine. Officials also say that space is limited so in order to reserve a space, participants must call (641) 843-5500.

Those who want to learn more about the respiratory therapy services and programs at Hancock County Health Services, should visit www.trustHCHS.com.