Winnebago County Extension Turns 100 This Year

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago County will celebrate 100 years of service this year. The organization opened its doors in 1918 and has been bringing the Iowa State campus to area local communities. They have been offering educational programs focused on feeding people, keeping them healthy, helping communities prosper and thrive, and turning the world over to the next generation better than the way they found it.

Winnebago County Extension is inviting the public to help them celebrate their legacy during the annual Extension and Outreach Week which begins Monday and runs through next Saturday. Those who want to participate can go to the Winnebago County ISU Extension Facebook page or visit the website at www.extension.iastate.edu/Winnebago for all of the events that will happen throughout the week.

Participants get also get involved in the festivities at the Winnebago County Fair which runs July 19-22 and at the annual Fall Festival on October 21st.