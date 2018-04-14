Various Winter Warnings and Watches Are In Effect

Winter storm number 24 for the winter season has hit the area with an unusual strength as cold and warm air converge over the north half of Iowa and all of Minnesota, the Dakotas, and Wisconsin. The storm could dump 10 inches of new snow and has already left up to 14 inches in some locations of Nebraska.

For Kossuth, Emmet, Humboldt, and Palo Alto Counties, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning in effect from 7am today until 1am Sunday. Blizzard conditions are expected as winds will gust as high as 45 miles per hour. Significant blowing and drifting snow is possible as accumulations may reach up to 7 inches with localized amounts of 8 inches possible. Travel will be extremely dangerous if not impossible as whiteout conditions will take place from blowing and drifting snow.

For Winnebago, Worth, and Hancock Counties, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning. Blizzard conditions are also possible with winds possibly clocking 50 miles an hour at times. Total wet snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible with localized amounts of up to 6 inches. Travel is not recommended and could be impossible at times. The warning is in effect from 7am today until 1am Sunday. From that point, only Worth County will go under a Winter Storm Watch until 1pm Sunday afternoon.

Wright and Cerro Gordo Counties will go under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7am today until 1am on Sunday.

The Blue Earth, Waseca, Fairbault, and Freeborn Counties in Minnesota are under a Winter Storm Warning until 1am Sunday morning. Blizzard conditions are expected here too with winds as high as 50 mph at times. With close to a foot of new snow expected, there will be significant blowing and drifting of snow making travel impossible. In addition, about two tenths of an inch of ice is expected from freezing rain and sleet that should to change over to all snow later in the day today.

For those who must venture out, make sure to have an emergency kit of water, food, a blanket, a shovel, cell phone and charger, and a full tank of gas in the car. Call ahead to check on road conditions by dialing 511 in either Iowa or Minnesota.