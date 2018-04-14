Storm Causing Slippery Road Conditions

The storm system moving through the area is beginning to cause road closures and slowdowns as of 10am this morning. Many roads are becoming snow covered as crews begin to try and clear emergency routes.

City crews in Forest City and other surrounding cities have begun to try and clear city streets. Snow ordinances are now in effect and will continue until all roads are cleared of snow by city crews.

I-35 both north and south bound at the Forest City/Manly exit is now down to one lane in both directions. Snow is falling heavily in this area and is limiting visibilities to about a quarter to a half mile.

The 69 highway detour north of Garner is experiencing some snow cover as the combination of sleet and freezing rain hamper driving. Motorists are encouraged to drive slower in order to manage the potentially slick conditions.

US 18 near Algona is now reduced to two lanes as snow and sleet begin to pile up on the highway.

US 169 near Algona is also becoming sleet and snow covered.

I-35 going into the Twin Lakes, Minnesota area is experiencing winds northeast winds around 27 mph and light snow. The highway however, is completely covered with ice between the Iowa State Line and Duece Road. Visibility is around a half mile. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and keep extra distance between you and the drivers in front of you.

Conditions worsen closer to Albert Lea as road crews report slippery conditions with completely covered icy roads and snow continuing to fall.