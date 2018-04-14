Roads Become Dangerous for Travel

As the Blizzard Warnings increase in size and scope, so does the work for north Iowa road crews. Roads in Forest City, Lake Mills, Buffalo Center, Garner, Kanawha, Belmond, Wesley, and Britt are completely snow covered as the snow picks up in intensity.

Highways are also snow covered as road crews try to keep at least one lane open for emergency travel. 9 Highway from Estherville to Riceville is completely covered. U. S. 18 from Whittemore to Mason City is in the same condition. Further south, Highway 3 from Albert City to Allison and beyond is totally covered in snow. Highway 3 in Humboldt is now closed to traffic.

Highways running north to south that are completely covered include 169 Highway from Bancroft to past Humboldt and 17 Highway from Wesley south past Webster City. Highway 69 is covered from the Minnesota border south to Highway 20. The construction detour north of Garner is also covered.

I-35 is snow covered from just west of Rockwell, to north of the Minnesota border. The interstate becomes one lane north of the Forest City/Manly exit. Traffic is reportedly very slow and treacherous. The Clear Lake/Mason City exit is nearly snow covered as of 2pm.

65 Highway from just north of Northwood to Highway 20 is also completely covered and dangerous in some spots. At the intersection of U. S. 65 and U. S. 18, ice is reported on the roadways. The DOT has decided to close that portion of U. S. 65 for safety reasons.

In Minnesota, the situation is worse. I-90 has been closed heading westbound from 1-35 due to the amount of snow that has fallen. MN 257, MN 263, MN 254, and most other Minnesota state highways are closed west of I-35 because of the heavy snow.

Highway patrols in Minnesota are reporting the I-35 is shutdown north of Albert Lea because of a semi-trailer accident.

Officials are urging everyone to stay home and not travel. Roads are extremely dangerous and road crews are trying to get major routes cleared as quickly as possible. Blizzard warnings remain in effect throughout much of the broadcast area including Winnebago, Hancock, Palo Alto, Kossuth, Humboldt, Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties. These will remain in effect until 7am on Sunday morning.